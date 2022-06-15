WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is discussing the central bank’s largest core interest rate hike in decades at a press conference.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the panel of Fed officials responsible for setting monetary policy, announced hike rates by 75 basis points for the first time in decades after a tumultuous two-day stretch for financial markets and the economy at large.

A steeper interest rate hike is expected to have an immediate impact for borrowing costs on credit cards and other shorter-term loans tied directly to the Fed’s baseline interest rate range. It will also likely keep up pressure on mortgage rates and other longer-term loans, which move in line with Treasury bond markets.

