Watch the’Bridgerton’ Season 2 teaser!

CHICAGO – Fans of Bridgerton got a sweet Valentine’s Day gift from Netflix on Monday – a teaser trailer for Season 2!

Let’s break down a few of the details if you haven’t sneaked a peek at the video above.

Lady Whistledown, author of the tabloid paper that spills gossip on the wealthy, is back and it sounds like she’s going to have some serious fun.

We hear she has been “honing my skills” and “sharpening my knives… for all of you!”

Sounds like her stories will be as razor-sharp as ever!

We knew season two was going to focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, Lord Anthony Bridgerton and his search for a wife, but looks like there will be much, much more!

Better order some extra bottles of wine now, Bridgerton fans!!

Bridgerton returns to Netflix on March 25th.