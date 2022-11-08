VIRGINIA — For those who 3 a.m. is just too early to get out of bed, here is a timelapse of Tuesday morning’s lunar eclipse blood moon.

The video was created by Christopher Becke by taking a high resolution photograph every five minutes over the course of nearly three hours, beginning at 3:19 a.m. local time. He then stitched the photos together to bring us this final result where moonset happens at 6:14 a.m. local time into the trees.

According to NASA, it was the last total lunar eclipse until 2025. It was visible across North and Central America, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Not sure how a lunar eclipse works? Here’s a brief explainer with graphics.

Video credit: Christopher Becke via Storyful