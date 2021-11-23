Walmart to host star-studded online shopping events

Walmart is pulling out all the stops to make sure this holiday shopping season is one for the record books.

The retail giant is hosting more than 30 livestreaming events to kick off Cyber Week.

The star-studded events will be held in November and December and musician Jason Derulo kicking things off.

The online campaign is aimed at entertainment, but it also features product reviews, tutorials, and unboxing demonstrations all aimed at getting online shoppers to the deals that will get them a jump on their holiday shopping.