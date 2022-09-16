CHICAGO — Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to Chicago Friday to spend some time at the University of Illinois Chicago campus.

During her visit, she is scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion at 1 p.m. on reproductive rights with U.I.C. students, reproductive health advocates, healthcare providers, and several notable politicians including Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Following the roundtable, Harris will headline a political rally on campus featuring several democratic candidates for various offices across the state of Illinois.

WGN News Now is planning to livestream the reproductive rights roundtable through this story beginning at approximately 1 p.m.