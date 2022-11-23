When WGN News Now put out the call asking for the location of your favorite Italian beef sandwich, hundreds of our readers answered. Now it’s time to narrow it down to the area’s top five sandwiches — which means we need your help once more!

Cast your vote below to determine which beefs reign supreme for Chicagoans.

This poll will remain open through noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30, so make sure to share the poll and let your opinion be known before then. Thank you for your vote!

NOTE: While our original request asked for locations in “the city,” the response was overwhelming for several locations not technically in Chicago’s city limits. As such, we have included a few restaurants that are right on the border of Chicago proper, but clearly loved by city-dwellers.