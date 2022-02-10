Voice behind smash “Encanto” hit ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ explains why it’s so catchy

CHICAGO — It’s the song many people are talking about “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, from Disney’s “Encanto.”

The animated feature film has three Oscar nominations which include best animated feature, best original score and best song.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “We Don’t talk about Bruno” is currently No. 1 in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

WGN News Now spoke with Mauro Castillo, singer, composer and actor who also voiced supporting character Felix Madrigal (Mirabel’s uncle and Pepa’s husband) in the film.

Castillo talks about the resembling characteristics between him and Felix, who is a dark-skinned Colombian Latino who sports guayaberas (a common South American style of men’s shirt) and has black hair styled in an afro.

When talking about getting casted for the role, Castillo explains using his personality and musical skills like playing his trombone, which he says helped me feel at ease during the interview.

Castillo, 43, was born in Cali, Colombia and now lives in Miami. He now joins several Latino artists in the rare club on the Hot 100 list. Castillo mentions he is the first Afro-Colombian to hit the list.

When talking about the catchy song, Castillo explains why he believes it has turned into such a hit.

“It has a lot of good elements,” Castillo said. “Lin-Manuel found this kind of spooky cha-cha-cha with the right amount of drums, but the rhythm is still going through the voices.”

The independent artist took to Instagram to announce the film’s nomination, with the caption “mom, dad, we are Oscar nominated.”

While he says the nomination is a huge accomplishment, he showed off his latest gift from his daughter which was a miniature Oscar trophy with a plaque that read “World’s Greatest Dad.”

“This is the best prize ever,” Castillo said.