Virtual summit to teach Cook County businesses about federal recovery funds

CHICAGO — The 2022 ‘Readiness Summit’ will prepare local organizations to receive incoming federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and other economic recovery funds.

WGN News Now spoke with Martina Hone, chief engagement officer with the City of Chicago and Lanetta Hayes Turner, chief of staff for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle about the importance of the summit and what it’ll offer attendees.

The virtual Readiness Summit was announced by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. They say it will ensure that non-profits, community organizations, and vendors throughout the county are aware of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and other economic recovery funding opportunities, and better understand what they need to do to be eligible for those opportunities.

The summit will walk community stakeholders and small business owners through the process of how the city, the county, and the state are working together to streamline the public’s access to these historic opportunities, in order to expand the impact of these federal investments.

The virtual summit will begin at 9 A.M. on Friday, February 4th. Following opening remarks there will be three plenary sessions helpful to any organizations regardless of their area of focus. Each question will include a 15-minute Q&A period.

The first session will be an overview of city, county, and state funding opportunities, including a general timeline of their availability.

The second session will focus on eligibility requirements, including specific administrative guidelines and rules pertaining to the City, County, and State.

The third session will cover compliance, reimbursements, and auditing – with special emphasis on some of the specific rules related to federal funding.

Following the plenary sessions there will be a lunch panel to help organizations and businesses better understand how to formalize their structures. After the lunch session, there will be breakout sessions tailored to non-profit organizations and small businesses and focused on specific funding areas including violence prevention, youth program, public health, community development, and infrastructure. Additional details on the Readiness Summit Agenda will be made available in the coming days.

While participants can register here, there is now a waiting list that has been formed because of high demand. Officials say the event will also be recorded and provided through greaterchicagotogether.org.