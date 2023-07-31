ARANSAS, Texas — Police in a south Texas town got help finding a man wanted for theft from the suspect himself, and his high-visibility vest.

A drone video posted by the Aransas Pass Police Department shows the suspect attempting to hid among green shrubbery while wearing a bright orange vest and blue jeans.

The video was posted alongside the following description and hashtags:

“NOTE TO THIEVES: Might be wise not to dress like a road crew worker while running from the police in a stolen car and then trying to hide in heavy brush.

#WheresWaldo #FindingThievo #OurEyeInTheSkySeesYou #BrightOrangeAndReflective #ThankYouForMakingItEasyForUs #101HowToGetCaughtQuicklyByThePolice #MostOfAllHappyForTheSafeEnding“

Though the video has no sound, it shows the suspect cooperating with police after he’s been found. He is then subsequently handcuffed.

Video Credit: Aransas Pass Police via Storyful