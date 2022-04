SEBRING, FL — A video captured by a man in central Florida shows intense hail giving the normally tropical landscape an icy covering.

Shout by Doug S. in Sebring and posted to twitter on April 4, 2022, the National Weather Service in Tampa had issued a severe thunderstorm warning to include high winds and hail.

Though shot from a doorway of a home, you can hear the wind gusts and battering of ice balls echoing in the background. Doug’s text with the tweet was simply, “Yo this hail is no joke.”