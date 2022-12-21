ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A fireball lit up the skies over Anchorage Wednesday night as the 2022 Ursid Meteor Shower nears its peak viewing time.

The fireball, which is another term for a very bright meteor, appeared during the early morning hours of Dec. 21, according to American Meteor Society (AMS) reports.

The annual Ursid Meteor Shower, which is visible in the northern hemisphere from Dec. 13 to 24, peaks on Dec. 22, according to the AMS.

See it for yourself in the video above.

Video credit: Brian Brettschneider via Storyful