BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Seven spider monkeys were discovered in a backpack by border patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas, authorities said, resulting in one arrest.

Footage released by the US Border Patrol’s RGV Sector shows the animals huddled in a backpack which appears to have air holes punched through.

US Border Patrol said the monkeys were discovered during an arrest at Fort Brown Station, in Brownsville. The animals were handed over to US Fish and Wildlife.

Spider monkeys live in rainforests from central Mexico to Bolivia.

Credit: US Border Patrol RGV Sector via Storyful