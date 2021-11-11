This Veterans Day, WGN News Now salutes all of the veterans and active-duty service members who serve our country while also contributing to society.
Today, we’ve put together some inspiring stories of veterans who are doing just that.
Larry Hawley introduces us to a former Army reservist who is currently a UIC Senior Assocciate Athletic Director. He’s using his experience in the service to help the mental health and well-being of student-athletes and those in the athletic department.
Tom Barnas takes us inside the longest-running veterans’ program progrmam in Illinois that’s helping homeless and jobless veterans get back on their feet.
Christine Flores shares the story of the Chicago Fireboat Tours, the only veteran tour boat owners in Chicago, and how they’re giving back to Veterans and first responders.
And, Chip Brewster introduces us to a Lincoln Park High School graduate who’s currently in the U.S. Navy’s grueling Officer Candidate School.
“Veterans Voices” stories of inspiration on Veterans Day
