Valentines-YAY! visits new sushi speakeasy in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for new ways to celebrate love this upcoming Valentine’s Day, WGN News Now has you covered with our Valentines-YAY! series.

It kicks off with a date night option to a new intimate sushi and omakase experience inside Hotel Lincoln.

Sushi by Bou opened on Friday, January 21st.

The speakeasy is a restaurant where the choice of sushi is up to the chef.

There’s a 30-minute option which includes 12 pieces for $50 per person or a 60-minute option with 17 pieces for $100.

The menu consists of fresh fish from the area and from around the world including Hamachi (yellowtail); Botan Ebi (spotted prawn); Ikura (salmon roe); Hotate (scallop); O-Toror (fatty tuna); Unagi (bbq eel); and their signature Wagyuni (‘surf and turf’).

Hand rolls can be made upon request and additional a la carte pieces can also be ordered.

Your chef will guide you through your meal and give you a personalized experience.

They also have a variety of Japanese beers, imported sake, a whiskey library that includes rare Japanese whiskeys, plus signature cocktails.

Reservations are required.

After your meal, you can head to the Hotel Lincoln’s swanky rooftop lounge, The J Parker.

There, you can sip on one of their signature cocktails as you take in breathtaking views of Lake Michigan.