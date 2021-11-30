USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines

by: , Janye Killelea

Posted: / Updated:

Mark your calendars.

The U.S. Postal Service is reminding people about its holiday shipping deadlines.

In order for your precious packages and cards to get to their destinations in time for a Christmas you better send them early.

Shipping deadlines are below:

  • December 15: USPS ground service
  • December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)
  • December 17: First-class packages
  • December 18: Priority Mail
  • December 23: Priority Mail Express

The postal service expects 25 billion letters, cards and packages to pass through its system between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

