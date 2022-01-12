US Mint launches quarters honoring trailblazing women

You’ll soon want to take a closer look at your quarters. You might just see a familiar face.

Poet, author and civil rights activist, Maya Angelou has become the first black woman to be featured on the quarter. It’s part of the US Mint’s American Women Quarters program.

Angelou gained prominence with the publication of I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings in 1969. Among her many works.

She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010 from President Obama.

Angelou died in 2014 at the age of 86.

The mint’s program will issue 20 quarters over the next four years that honor women and their achievements in shaping the nation’s history.

You can watch her coin being made and learn of the other trailblazing women being honored here.