Upscale Italian restaurant serves romance with ambiance in Naperville

NAPERVILLE — If you’re looking for new ways to celebrate love this upcoming Valentine’s Day, WGN News Now has you covered with our Valentines-YAY! series.

This February 14th make a date for you and your sweetheart at La Sorella Di Francesca.

Located in the heart of Naperville, you’ll fall in love with its casually sophisticated ambiance, rustic cooking, friendly service, and fair prices.

You’ll feel right at home wit their trattoria like atmosphere, it’s as if you’re going to Nona’s house for a big bowl of pasta.

They’re celebrating 30 years of service, so they know the secret to tantalize your tastebuds and make you want more.

They’ve whipped up a Valentines menu that even cupid would enjoy! We’re talking seared scallops with red wine Pino Noir risotto.

They also have an over-the-top surf and turf with grilled asparagus, lobster sauce and sauteed shrimp.

You’ll still be able to choose from their menu classics like the polpo or sauteed octopus, paccheri sauteed in vodka sauce, and their squid ink spaghetti with scallops.

While they rotate their menu every six weeks, there are staples that are just too good to pass up like their roasted half chicken with garlic and roasted potatoes.

Top your visit off with some wine or seasonal cocktails like their Empress and Sangria.

Don’t forget to save room for dessert! Reservations at La Sorella di Francesca are highly recommended.