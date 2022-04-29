CHICAGO – A UPS delivery driver faces felony theft charges for allegedly stealing $187,000 worth of high-end packages and taking them to his South Loop home.

During a two-week period in April, Chicago Police say 26 year old Pedro Caudillo stole several Louis Vuitton packages from the distribution center.

On Wednesday, Members of CPD’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force reportedly spotted him on surveillance video stealing three packages before leaving for his delivery route.

Investigators say the packages were worth $35,000 and officers later allegedly saw him drop them off at his Back of the Yards home in the 1400 block of S. Jefferson.

Caudillo was arrested after he finished his route.

Police say those packages and several other Louis Vuitton items were later found in his home during a search.