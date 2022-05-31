CHICAGO – Graduation Season is in full swing!

Whether it’s pre-K, Middle School, High School, or College, it’s time to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2022.

WGN News Now spoke to the co-founders of Family Entourage for some creative gift ideas.

Kelli Gillespie and Mei Ling Nazar had the following recommendations:

Travel AWAY to College: Luggage makes a great gift for older graduates. Gillespie and Nazar recommend carry-on bags like those from AWAY, because they come in bright colors, have 360-degree spinning wheels, and a USB port that allows you to charge your devices.

Personalize Their Promotion: No matter their age, Gillespie and Nazar said all graduates love a personal touch. They suggest putting the graduate’s name, school letters, favorite characters, and more on staple items to make them stand out like at Stoney Clover Lane.

Jet Set Jewelry: Travel-themed jewelry from Jet Set Candy is another unique gift Gillespie and Nazar suggest. From a necklace with luggage tag charms showcasing their hometown to charm bracelets with pieces representing special countries or cities they visited or want to visit.

Show Your School Spirit: Getting ready for the big day can mean pampering at home. One fun way for graduates to show their school spirit is on their nails and toes, so Gillespie and Nazar recommend an array of nail polishes or mani-pedi kits such as those by Olive and June.

Keepsake Kookies: And finally, you can’t go wrong with a keepsake box of cookies say Gillespie and Nazar. They recommend Kyri’s Kookies which come in a keepsake wooden box that you can personalize with a name, Greek letters, initials, or more.

