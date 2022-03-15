CHICAGO, IL – An ultra-rare pokemon card has sold for some serious cash.

The rare first edition 1999 Pokémon Charizard No. 4 was auctioned for $366,000 by Heritage Trading Card Games.

The card is from the game’s first English print run and was given a perfect PSA GEM-MT 10 grading, making it one of only 121 other cards to be given the rating.

The auction house said the sale was part of a larger trading card games auction which totaled more than $3.7 million.

Trading card experts said the sale shows the demand for the cards continues to climb, even 30 years after the debut of the franchise.