UIC’s Horizon League tourney reinstatement, ‘The Loyola Project,’ and Doug Bruno’s Hall of Fame election are part of ‘Campus Check-In’

CHICAGO – In the short time which the show has been around on WGN News Now, this is the busiest “Campus Check-In” so far in 2022.

To start, there is plenty going on when it comes to college basketball, with a few teams involved in their own conference title races. Illinois in the Big Ten, Loyola in the Missouri Valley, Notre Dame in the ACC highlight the men’s pursuit for a title while DePaul and Illinois State women’s hoops remain in the hunt for a title, too.

But we had a number of interesting stories on this edition of the college spots show, especially with UIC getting back into the Horizon League tournaments after there was a national outcry to have that happen.

Lucas Williamson’s narration of “The Loyola Project” film on the 1963 national champion Ramblers was also featured on the show as the current captain of the team discussed what he enjoyed the most about the project.

Plus we featured the election of Chicago native and legendary DePaul women’s basketball coach Doug Bruno to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.

Each of these stories was featured on this week’s edition of “Campus Check-In” on a snowy day in the Chicagoland area and most of the State of Illinois. We also had a shoutout to a few other teams that are doing well as winter sports season winds down and the spring sports get ready to fire up.

