NAPERVILLE, Ill. — An advisory from U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy identified deteriorating mental health as an urgent crisis among the nation’s youth.

Vivek visited Neuqua Valley High School in Naperville virtually on Monday to hold a discussion with students on the growing mental health crisis in Illinois. The doctor was joined by Congresswoman Lauren Underwood of the state’s 14th district (D) who was in-person at the school.

12 students took part in the discussion which focused on the prevalence of mental health issues among their peers and the stigma surrounding those struggles. The students also expressed the importance of having in-school resources, such as counselors and social workers, available and easily accessible.

At one point Murthy asked the students what they felt was driving the increased amount of mental health challenges for their age group. Several students cited social media and local societal pressures as primary causes for their feelings of anxiety.