Tyler Terens looks ahead to Chicago Fire FC’s 2022 season on WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – Whenever there is a new manager and a host of new players, there is always a bit of new enthusiasm that goes through a club.

But since the new year, that’s really kicked up for Chicago Fire FC thanks to a few major acquisitions before and during training camp. Acquisitions like defender Rafael Czichos, forward Kacper Przybylko, and, of course, the major transfer of midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri to the club last week that made waves in Major League Soccer.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper and Addison native Gabriel Slonina continues to garner international attention as he enters his second year in the Fire net.

All of these players will be at Ezra Hendrickson’s disposal as he prepares to lead a team on the field as a major for the first time in his lengthy MLS career. He’s worked with this new group of players first in Orlando and then in Austin to get them ready for their February 26th opener at Inter Miami CF.

Tyler Terens will be calling games on television for the club in 2022, with most of those coming on WGN-TV Channel 9 over the next several months. He took some time in Austin to talk about what he’s seen out of the Fire so far in training camp on WGN News Now Sports Talk this week.

In his conversation with Larry Hawley, he discussed Hendrickson, the impact on and off the pitch of the Shaqiri transfer, along with what he’s seen out of the group during their workouts the past month.

You can watch Tyler’s full conversation by clicking on the video above.