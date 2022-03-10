Two Illinois cities ranked in the top ten of Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations

CHICAGO, IL – The Luck of the Irish has struck Illinois St. Patrick’s Day revelers.

Two Illinois cities are ranked in the top ten of the list of 2022’s Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations.

Wallethub used 18 metrics to compare 200 large cities across the country to come up with the rankings.

The categories range from ‘Percentage of Irish Population’ to ‘Access to Bars’ and ‘Beer Price’ to ‘Weather on St. Patrick’s Day’.

Chicago is ranked as the fourth best city and west suburban Naperville is seventh on the list!

Researchers say Chicago gained famed for dyeing the Chicago River green. It also came in fourth in the Most Irish Pubs and Restaurants Per Capita category.

Naperville beat out cities such as Tampa and New York City to take the lucky number seven spot. It also ranked number one in the survey’s category for ‘Highest Percentage of Irish Population’.

Three other Illinois cities made the Wallethub list.

Rockford is ranked 50th, Joliet is 69th and Aurora is 142nd.

The top city for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, according to the poll, is Philadelphia, with Boston in second place and Pittsburgh ranked third.