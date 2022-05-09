CHICAGO — The City of Chicago saw 19 shooting incidents over the Mother’s Day weekend, resulting in 24 victims and six deaths.

On Monday, CPD Supt. David Brown is scheduled to hold a media availability at 11:30 a.m. where he is expected to provide an update to on-going investigations as well as take reporter questions.

This press conference comes on the heels of several violent incidents across the city including two wounded in a South Side shooting, a 27-year-old woman killed on the West Side, a violent armed robbery in Lincoln Park, and a string of assaults in Logan Square, among other reported crimes in Chicago.

The press conference will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m.