”Twas the Game Before Christmas’ for Chicago sports in 2021

CHICAGO – There are good teams and bad teams, great wins and terrible losses, with a number of memorable moments on each side of the equation sprinkled in here and there.

That’s how it is for most years in Chicago sports with a number of different sports teams making headlines throughout the 2021 calendar year. Like most of 2020, it was spent in a pandemic, with COVID-19 having its impact a number of times during the year.

Yet the games did go on, from high school to college to pro, with even a championship coming from a team in the WNBA. Change came for one baseball team, while another is just starting to enter a title window, and which could be the same situation for a team that calls the United Center home.

The other tenant of that venue has endured a rough year both on and off the ice, while Chicago’s NFL team is looking ahead to major change after the new year.

