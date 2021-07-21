Tuesday night had quite a finish in the Chicago, national, and international sports

CHICAGO – If you went to be a little early on Tuesday night, you might have missed a lot in the sports world, even if you decided to stay up until 10 PM.

After that, quite a bit went down involving a few Chicago teams and athletes while a championship was clinched in another sport. Oh, and the first Summer Olympic Games event in Japan that involved a United States national team started and finished within the final two hours of the day.

The White Sox started it off around 10:20 PM when they made a five-run rally against the Twins in the bottom of the eighth inning after trailing entering the frame. Jose Abreu’s three-run homer at 10:27 blew the game open as the team beat Minnesota 9-5 to go to a season-high 21 games over. 500.

About 12 minutes later, Ian Happ helped to complete an incredible comeback for the Cubs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis in the ninth inning. Down 6-1, it was Happ’s double that drove in the fifth and sixth runs of the inning that gave the Cubs a 7-6 victory, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Per Marquee Sports Network, it was the team’s biggest comeback in the ninth inning to win since May 10, 2000.

Minutes later, the Milwaukee Bucks clinched their first NBA Championship since 1971 with a victory over the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the 50-year drought for the franchise in a historic 50-point performance in the victory as he was named the Finals MVP.

An hour later at 11:40 PM, Zach LaVine was officially taken out of Team USA’s health and safety protocol and was able to travel to Tokyo to meet with the rest of the men’s national basketball team. About that time, the US Softball team beat Italy 2-0 to kickoff the Tokyo games for the United States.

Our Larry Hawley has more on the incredible two hours of sports news in the video above.