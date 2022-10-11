CHICAGO — Cheese-lovers will have something to celebrate beginning Wednesday, October 12: the limited-time return of Culver’s April-Fool’s-Joke-turned-reality CurderBurger.

The Wisconsin-based restaurant chain first tempted patrons with the CurderBurger on October 15, 2021, also known as National Cheese Curd Day. The single day event helped 20% of its restaurants break sales records, and most locations didn’t even make it through dinner hours before selling out.

This year stores are getting a more ample supply of the cheese curd patty, however at least one local owner/operator believes demand will be so high that he’ll run out of the key ingredient within the first five days.

In advance of the curd-crowned burger being available to the public, WGN News Now’s Chip Brewster was invited to the West Irving Park Road franchise for a 2022 taste test. See how the CurderBurger is created in the video above.