CHICAGO – A pizza chain is jumping on a TikTok trend. Domino’s Australia posted a video saying “Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option.”

It’s a pizza but instead of a normal crust, they use a slice of watermelon.

The original recipe on TikTok calls for barbecue sauce and chorizo, but Domino’s opted for tomato sauce and pepperoni. Domino’s ended the video by saying it “might be an acquired taste.”