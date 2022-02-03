Treat your Valentine to a relaxing spa date in Steger

STEGER — Are you ready to look flawless on one of the biggest date nights of the year?

Kravin Aesthetics in Steger is ready to help you and your sweetheart get that valentine glow.

Through February 13th, you can enjoy their spa date for 2 in a romantic candle lit atmosphere includes a facial and a full body massage.

Your package comes with champagne, roses, and dessert for $350. This package is estimated to take 2 hours.

They also have a galentine’s special which includes an enzyme facial, waxing, champagne, and treats for $150 per person. The galentine’s special is estimated to take 2 hours.

The spa also has a waxing special for $100 per person.

Kravin Aesthetics specializes in various skin care services including chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and full body waxing.

Reservations are required.

