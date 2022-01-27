Treat your Valentine to a luxurious romantic picnic at home

CHICAGO — If you’re looking for new ways to celebrate love this upcoming Valentine’s Day, WGN News Now has you covered with our Valentines-YAY! series.

For this edition, sit back, relax, and prepare to cozy on up for a romantic dinner for two for date night.

Picnics in the Chi offers luxury accommodations for movie night, dinner or a sweet get together.

They’re a family-owned business with the utmost attention to detail. In fact, the four siblings — Olayinka Sanni, Supo Sannni, Bolaji Idakoji, and Tunji Sanni say they created the business as a response to social restrictions, health concerns, and the stress/anxiety induced from increased isolation during the pandemic.

They say they’ve always valued quality time with friends and family and recognize what an important impact those interactions have on their mental health and well-being. Hence the creation of their business to help others enjoy that time with their close friends and loved ones.

Their goal is to redefine social interaction in a way that is safe, fun luxurious, and easy.

They can come to you and set up in your home, a hotel room, or they also have a studio setup available as well.

They have luxury essentials and even personalized packages to help fit your needs and impress your valentine.

All packages come with real flowers, table décor, wine glasses, and several other luxurious little add-ons.

If you’re trying to dodge cupid’s arrow, they have you covered too with Galentines set ups like a mimosa brunch.

Picnics in the Chi ask you to book at least 42 hours in advance.