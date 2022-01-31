Treat your lovah to a ‘Room Full of Roses’ in Rosemont

CHICAGO — This February 14th impress your lover with an extravagant Valentines Day experience.

The chic Rose Hotel at O’Hare will help you sweep your sweetheart off their feet with their beloved ‘Room Full of Roses’.

You’ll open the door to 400 long-stem roses arranged throughout the room, plus find hundreds of rose petals sprinkled in key areas.

You and your boo can toast to your romantic evening with a bottle of wine or cider.

You will have late check out, at 2 p.m., and the option for breakfast in bed from their restaurant, Thorn. This package begins at $199.

Now if you’d rather tone things down a bit, and do without all the roses in your room, there is another option.

Under their Valentine Package, you’ll get a bouquet of roses at check-in only, and you still get your choice of wine or cider, the breakfast for two option, and the late checkout. This package starts at $169.

You’ll enjoy your stay at the classy yet edgy hotel that plays on words and meanings because of its proximity to the airport – like using the military phonetic alphabet on their pillows with WTF for Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot.

The Rose Hotel opened its doors in 2018 and is part of the the Hilton tapestry. They are located across the highway from the Fashion Outlets at Rosemont.

This boutique hotel does special event packages year round.