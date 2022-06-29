CHICAGO — A new “state-of-the-art online platform” is being announced by state law enforcement leaders, according to a press release.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul will join Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, along with other agency representatives and gun safety advocates, to unveil a new program which the event release states will assist law enforcement agencies in investigating gun crimes and identifying the sources of illegal guns.

The announcement is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 11 a.m. from the James R. Thompson Center. WGN is planning to livestream the press conference in its entirety from within this story and will provide updated information in this post following the event.