Toyota targets consumers born after 1990 with a Rhombus concept car at 2022 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO — Toyota’s 2022 Rhombus concept may make you do a double take with its unique look.

It’s a battery-powered electric vehicle targeted at consumers born after 1990. You’ll find a center driver swivel seat. In the rear you’ll find a lounge-pit-like area for three.

The EV was developed by TMEC, the company’s research and development base in China.

Toyota says it plans to roll out more than 10 battery electric vehicle models globally in the next five or six years, with a sales target of more than 5.5 million electrified vehicles worldwide by 2030.