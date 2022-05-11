CHICAGO — Chicago police Supt. David Brown will hold a press conference following two days of violence in the city.

At least 21 people have been shot, two fatally, since 4:30 p.m. Monday, two armed robberies happened within an hour of each other in Uptown Tuesday night, and it was confirmed to WGN on Tuesday that time off for officers is cancelled in the week leading up to Memorial Day weekend.

Brown is scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday at 10 a.m. to provide updates on public safety efforts and recent investigations, according to a press release from his office.

