NEW YORK – Whenever he decides to step away from the game of football for good, the Buccaneers’ legendary quarterback already has his next job lined up.

On Tuesday, Fox Sports announced that Tom Brady will join the network as their lead game analyst once he retires from football. The seven-time Super Bowl champion initially retired after the 2021 playoffs but decided to return for his 23rd season in March.

“We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season,” said Fox Corporation executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch in a news release.

Along with being the analyst for the network’s top broadcasts with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, Brady will also be an ambassador for Fox Sports during client and promotional events.

The previous top broadcast team for the network’s telecasts of the NFL, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, recently left to join ESPN as the broadcast team for “Monday Night Football.”

Of course, this all happens when Brady decides to bring his legendary career on the field to a close. He’s a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, five-time Super Bowl MVP, three-time regular season MVP, and three-time first team All-Pro among his many accolades as a player.

Most of those were earned during his time with the Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls during his 20-years in New England. Joining the Buccaneers in 2020, Brady won Super Bowl LV in his first season in Tampa Bay and aided a run to the NFC Divisional round in 2021.

“Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the Buccaneers,” said Brady on Twitter about the announcement on Tuesday.