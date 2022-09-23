CHICAGO – The expression “Tiny but mighty” takes on a new meaning this weekend.

One Tail at a Time (OTAT) is hosting the 7th annual Tiny Dog 500 Race on Sunday September 25 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2144 North Wood Street in Chicago.

Dogs from across the city weighing between 1 and 20lbs will compete for bragging rights as the City’s fastest tiny pup.

Funds raised will help rescue animals from overcrowded shelters, place them in forever homes and provide resources for pet owners in need.

WGN News Now spoke to Mindy Scott, Director of Development for One Tail at a Time about the race which has recently sold out. Scott said people can join in all the fun, but they’ll have to do it online via OTAT’s social media channels.

“This event came to be just out of our love for pets and wanting to engage without community. There’s so much hard work that happens it’s really important for us to find joy, and how can you find more joy than seeing our amazing dogs run and have a great time.”

The winners of Tiny Dog 500 get a trophy and will be featured on OTAT’s social media, plus they receive lots of extra pet treats from the attendees.

“You can find us on Instagram @OneTailAtATime. You can also learn more on our website,” said Scott. “And if you’re looking for an in-person event this weekend, because Tiny Dogs unfortunately is sold out right now, you can head to Barktoberfest which helps to benefit One Tail from the proceeds, and that will be at the Sheraton Grand Riverwalk on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.”

Scott added there are many ways people can get involved. She said you can adopt, foster, volunteer or donate and information for all of those efforts is on their website.

“We’re actually Chicago Animal Care and Control’s number one dog transfer partner here in the city. We’re really proud of that, ” said Scott. “But it can only be done with support from volunteers and donors. So events like this that help us raise awareness and funds go to helping us save more lives.”

Scott added people looking to adopt their own tiny dog can check out OTAT’S adoptable pets on their site as well.

You can hear more in the video above.