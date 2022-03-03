TikTok Sports Talk: We’ll meet again, MLB

CHICAGO – The impact of what happened on March 1, 2022 won’t be known for a little while.

Fans could forget about it once the playoffs roll around, owners and players could simply move on when eventually an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement is reached. Perhaps the events of the day will cause friction with all parties involved, as it did with the 1994-1995 strike.

But in the end, what happened on March 1st for fans can be summed up in one word: Bummer.

For the first time in 27 years, a work stoppage has caused the cancellation of games in the MLB, ending what was nearly three decades of labor peace between the league and the MLBPA. There have been problems brewing for a few years and despite the signs of unhappiness, it couldn’t be patched up in time to prevent what happened on Tuesday.

Because of it, the previously scheduled opening day on March 31st is off along with the first two series of the season. Both the Cubs and the White Sox lost their home openers, with no set date in sight for a start to spring training let alone the season.

Larry Hawley decided to make this the topic of “TikTok Sports Talk” on WGN News Now this week as fans of both teams in Chicago lament the delay of the start of the 2022 season. It’s especially painful for White Sox fans since the club is considered a strong contender to win their first World Series since 2005.

