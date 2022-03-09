TikTok Sports Talk: Waiting and hoping for a new MLB CBA

CHICAGO – For a second-straight week, there were fans who were sitting up well into the night hoping that an agreement would be reached.

But when they woke up on Wednesday morning, they did so with disappointment.

There was no agreement reached by Major League Baseball owners and players on a new collective bargaining agreement despite a marathon negotiation session on Tuesday. So as of right now, there is still a lockout, and the first two series of the 2022 regular season fremain canceled.

Nearly 16 1/2 hours of talks took place on Tuesday in New York between representatives from both sides, with discussions finally ending around 3 AM Eastern Standard Time. They will resume on Wednesday with hopes of ending the lockout that is now approaching 100 days old.

Meanwhile, players are continuing to work out in an MLBPA camp at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona in hopes they might get the call to report to camp sooner than later. Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks is one of those players making use of the facilities over the last week.

This is the first time that MLB owners, fans, and players have had to deal with a work stoppage in 27 years, so impatience is certainly growing for everyone involved. Could a deal on Wednesday mean that previously canceled games are restored, or will continued struggle to find common ground cause more games to get called off?

For right now, it’s wait-and-see for everyone involved, including WGN News Now’s Larry Hawley, who reflected the collective frustration at baseball in his “TikTok Sports Talk” for this week.

You can watch that video above.