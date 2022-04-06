CHICAGO – It’s almost that time of year that baseball fans look forward to in the coldest days of the winter.

Yes, it was delayed a week due to Major League Baseball’s lockout, but it is happening in April to start a full 162-game season, which seemed in doubt a few times over the last two months.

So this week things get started for both of Chicago’s baseball teams, though they’ll make their debut on two different days. The Cubs will open their 2022 season at home for a third-straight season and will face the Brewers at 1:20 PM on Thursday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Kyle Hendricks will start for the Cubs against Milwaukee, doing so for the third-straight season.

It’s expected to be a chilly day the “Friendly Confines” and it will be the same on Friday when the White Sox open their season on the road in Detroit at Comerica Park at 12:10 PM. They’ll start a new campaign as reigning American League Central Division champions for the first time since 2009 as they seek a third-straight playoff appearance.

Lucas Giolito gets the ball for the White Sox as he starts his third consecutive Opening Day for the club.

