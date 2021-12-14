TikTok Sports Talk: Those were the days for the Bears…..in 2018

CHICAGO – It’s not that long ago, but it sure seems like it was a completely different time.

In many ways, it was, especially for Bears’ fans, and three years ago it appeared that the franchise was heading in the right direction under a first-year coach who was winning fans over with his creativity and positivity.

That was Matt Nagy in 2018 as the Bears were on their way to a breakthrough 12-4 record an NFC North championship. They had the league’s best defenses that created turnovers, scored touchdowns, and continued to amaze with creative celebrations.

The offense had some memorable trick plays and explosive moments, offering hope that only the best was to come…..or so we thought.

As the Nagy era appears to be coming to and end, Larry Hawley fondly reflected on this moment in this week’s edition of TikTok Sports Talk, which you can watch in the video above.