TikTok Sports Talk: The White Sox ‘Magic Number’ continues to dwindle

CHICAGO – It’s just about that time for the White Sox as they look to do something they haven’t since the 2008 season: Win the American League Central division championship.

Remember, in 2020 the White Sox ended up taking one of the Wild Card spots in the postseason, so the 13-year streak is still alive for at least a few more days.

Tony La Russa’s group has a “Magic Number” of nine as they start their series with the Angels on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. The number reduces each time the White Sox win a game or the Indians lose one, since they currently sit in second place in the AL Central.

That means the club could clinch the division title within a week, doing so for the sixth time in franchise history, joining the clubs in 1983, 1993, 2000, 2005, and 2008.

