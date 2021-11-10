TikTok Sports Talk: Take Me Out to a…Football Game

CHICAGO – There is a history of the sport at the venue, but it’s mainly from a half-century ago.

Wrigley Field was the home of the Bears until they moved into Soldier Field in the early 1970s, and since then only one football game has been played at the “Friendly Confines.” That was in 2010 as Illinois beat Northwestern, doing so on a field that was too short in one of the endzone, forcing the teams to go one direction on offense.

But thanks to renovations a football field now full fits on the turf as the Wildcats return to the iconic baseball stadium to play another football game against Purdue. It will come 11 years to the day of their last game at Wrigley Field on November 20th, with the hope that more games will be staged there in the future.

Larry Hawley was at the “Friendly Confines” on Wednesday for a sneak peak at the field, and he made that part of his “TikTok Sports Talk” for WGN News Now.

You can watch that video in the video above.