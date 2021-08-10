TikTok Sports Talk: Playoff appearance = A first for the White Sox

CHICAGO – Nothing in baseball is ever guaranteed, but with the other teams in their division doing more selling than buying at the trade deadline, the postseason is looking pretty good for Tony La Russa’s team.

The White Sox entered Tuesday night’s game with the Twins leading the American League Central division by 10 1/2 games, eyeing a second-straight playoff appearance.

If they can pull it off, it will make team history, since the franchise has never been able to experience the postseason in consecutive years.

Larry Hawley made this the subject of his “TikTok Sports Talk” this Tuesday on WGN News Now, and you can watch it in the video above.