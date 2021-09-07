TikTok Sports Talk: Perspective as the Bears’ season begins

CHICAGO – It’s the beginning of a season that will start in early September and, if things go really well, will continue into February.

For Bears’ fans, their team is guaranteed to play into January, doing so for the first time in a 17-game schedule that’s been instituted for the 2021 season and beyond.

The number of questions for the Bears are copious, just like they were in 2020, and a few are common concerns. How the quarterbacks will perform is towards the top along with the offensive line and a defense that must raise their game back to where they were a few years ago.

Larry Hawley gave some perspective ahead of the season opener against the Rams on Sunday in this week’s “TikTok Sports Talk” on WGN News Now on Tuesday.

You can watch that in the video above.