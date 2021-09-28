TikTok Sports Talk: Party like it’s 2008, White Sox fans!

CHICAGO – Since the team officially clinched their American League Central division championship, fans have been asking for a relatively new playoff tradition to return to Guaranteed Rate Field.

That’s the “Blackout,” which debuted in the AL Central tiebreaker against the Twins in September of 2008 then carried over to a pair of American League Division Series games against the Rays. The images of those games lived on for 13 years until the team was able to host a home game on the south side again.

Now the White Sox are encouraging fans to wear black for this year’s playoffs as the team prepares to host the ALDS in early October.

Larry Hawley used that subject for this week’s “TikTok Sports Talk” for this week for WGN News Now, and you can see that in the vide oabove.