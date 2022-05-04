CHICAGO – Over the course of six months, fans of the franchise felt like they dealt with a couple of years.

There were great win streaks and blowout losses, a COVID-19 outbreak and injuries, time at the top of the conference, then a late slide.

In the end, the 2021-2022 Chicago Bulls’ season was an up-and-down affair that saw the team return to relevance in the city and the NBA yet left with a bitter taste after a rough second half and quick playoff exit at the hands of the Bucks.

Larry Hawley recapped the roller coaster campaign in this week’s edition of “TikTok Sports Talk” on WGN News Now as he looked at the highs and lows of a very active season for Chicago’s NBA team.

