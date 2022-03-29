CHICAGO – A little over a month ago, there were many who thought the Bulls would spend the last ten games of the regular season fighting for one of the top spots in the Eastern Conference.

But a major reality check over the last few weeks coupled with some inconsistent play now has the Bulls concerned about something else: The play-in tournament.

As they face the Wizards on Tuesday night, the Bulls are sitting just a game out of the seventh-place spot that would put them into a playoff to make the NBA Playoffs. They’re currently tied with the Raptors for fifth with the Cavaliers just a game behind them in that first play-in spot.

The good news is that the Bulls hold the tie-breaker over both teams thanks to their head-to-head record, but the recent slide has many concerned about what the team can do once they reach the playoffs. Home floor for the first round is all but gone and now it appears it could be a victory just for the Bulls to have a competitive opening series let alone win it.

So over the course of the last week-and-a-half, the key for the team is to try to stay out of that play-in tournament and find some consistency within the group that looked like a title contender early in the season. Can the experience they got during some difficult games against the NBA’s elite teams help this group once the playoffs come around?

Larry Hawley reflected the fears and the questions that many fans are asking as the team approaches the end of the regular season on this edition of “TikTok Sports Talk” on WGN News Now. You can watch this edition in the video above.