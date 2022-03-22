CHICAGO – The second weekend of the NCAA Tournament is ahead as 16 men’s and women’s basketball teams have a “Sweet” feeling about their chances to advance in the tournament.

That is not the case for the majority of teams that are of interest to those in Chicagoland, northern Indiana, and the State of Illinois. That’s because the first two rounds were not very kind to them in their respective first and second round sites.

Loyola would have no deep run in the tournament as the tenth-seeded Ramblers were knocked out in the first round by Ohio State. For a second-straight year, Illinois lost in the second round, this time as a fourth seed to Houston in Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame men’s basketball won their play-in game then knocked off sixth-seeded Alabama, but couldn’t get past Texas Tech to get to the West Region Semifinals.

In the women’s bracket, DePaul lost to Dayton in their play-in game in Ames, Iowa while Illinois State dropped their contest to host Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

But there is one team that is still alive in the tournament that has a fair amount of local fans: Notre Dame women’s basketball. They’re still going after a pair of wins in Norman, Oklahoma as the fifth seed in the Bridgeport Region, including a dominating 108-64 win over the host Sooners on Monday evening.

That’s advanced the Irish to the Sweet 16 where they’ll face top seed North Carolina State on Saturday.

Larry Hawley covered the “March Madness” and sadness of this weekend in this edition of “TikTok Sports Talk” on WGN News Now. You can see this episode in the video above.