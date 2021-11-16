TikTok Sports Talk: Looking ahead to the second half of the Bears’ season

CHICAGO – Looking at the record, it would appear the team is heading toward what could be a long final two months of the season.

At 3-6, it will be an uphill climb for the Bears to make it to the postseason for a second-straight year, and their schedule doesn’t do them any favors.

But like in good seasons, bad ones can provide storylines for fans to watch as the final eight games unfold for the team in November, December, and January. From possible swan songs with the team from Matt Nagy or Allen Robinson, Justin Fields’ development, and maybe even an outside playoff shot thanks to a seven seed in an erratic NFC give some intrigue as the 2021 campaign winds down.

Larry Hawley covered this in his “TikTok Sports Talk” on Tuesday for WGN News Now, and you can watch that in the video above.